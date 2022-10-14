A Grand Concert with the string quartet “Ambitus” in Cornwall !

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MÉLODIES IN THE WORLD!

Violins by candlelight

It is in a subdued lighting – in a church illuminated solely by candles and thus in an ambiance among the most muted and the most propitious for listening – that the musicians of the string quartet “Ambitus” will perform for you that evening, with no other intention except to make you experience a musical evening full of charm, elegance, rapture and wonder!

That evening, marvelous music, infinitely beneficial, will arise and fill the beautiful church with a glow suffused with indescribable beauty and serenity! An evening that will distinguish itself above all by the melodious resonance of music as beautiful as it is joyful. In brief, a particular concert, which aims to be much more than simple entertainment, but rather a moment of eternity for the soul!

In place of the rising of the curtain, you will hear Pachelbel’s famous “Canon”, one of the most well-known works of classical music, followed by a medley of four of the most beautiful tangos ever composed, followed quickly by a concerto for violin composed by none other than Antonio Vivaldi and songs from Jacques Brel !

The Palladio of Jenkins and “The last of Mohicans will follow. The first part of the program will end with three extracts from George Bizet’s opera “Carmen”, including the famous Toreador!

The Bolero of Ravel and a surprise piece will open the second part of the concert, followed by the most beautiful of all of Vivaldi’s concertos for violin! We will conclude with music from the Beatles will not fail to evoke in us nostalgia for the most beautiful rock music of all time

The concert The most beautiful melodies in the company of the string quartet “Ambitus” will take place on Saturday, November 19 at 8:00 P.M. in The Co-cathedral of the Nativity, 300 Montreal Road in Cornwall. Reservation on the website : concertchandelle.com possible to buy at the door the evening of the concert.

Information: (514) 774-9148 or www.concertchandelle.com