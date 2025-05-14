A Marvel-ous Day for Comic Fans

May 14, 2025 — Changed at 22 h 25 min on May 8, 2025
JASON SETNYK
Noelle, 5, and Melissa, 13, show off their comic book picks with their parents, Sherilyn and Dan, during Free Comic Book Day at Fantasy Realm in downtown Cornwall on May 3, 2025. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Superhero fans, comic book collectors, and readers of all ages, packed Fantasy Realm on Saturday for the return of Free Comic Book Day, a downtown tradition now in its 24th year.

The event, held annually at the beloved Pitt Street comic shop, featured 44 free titles with a limit of three per person. The celebration attracted around 400 visitors throughout the day.

Fantasy Realm owner Randy Sauve, who recently marked 40 years in business, said the excitement started early.

“We had dozens of people lined up to start the day,” Sauve said. “It’s a steady trickle all day, and it’s a great introduction for kids to reading—something that’s not a tablet or a phone. They can actually hold a comic book in their hand and read it.”

While digital comics have their place, Sauve believes physical books are here to stay. “The industry promotes digital, but they’ve never gone away from Free Comic Book Day with real books. Every comic is going to be somebody’s first,” he added.

Among this year’s popular picks: Minecraft, Spider-Man, Superman, and a buzzworthy new title written by Post Malone for adult readers.

For 13-year-old Melissa, who attended with her family and younger sister, the day was all about fun and discovery. “This is my fifth time going to Free Comic Book Day,” she said. “I like the Minecraft book—it gives me information on how to play better. And my favorite part about today? They’re free.”

Fantasy Realm’s Free Comic Book Day continues to be a signature event for Cornwall’s downtown core, promoting literacy, pop culture, and fun—one panel at a time.

