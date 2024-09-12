A new season awaits at Aultsville Theatre!

As the leaves begin to change and fall settles in, we are eagerly awaiting the return to shows here at Aultsville Theatre!

Over the summer months, while our audiences were taking in various outdoor festivals and events, our team has been working behind the scenes to improve the experience of our clients and guests alike.

This season, our guests will notice brand new uniforms for our Front of House Team. Our volunteers will now be identified by their red shirts, and our Head Ushers and Box Office Staff in yellow to make them easily identifiable in the crowd.

Additionally, thanks to our recent investment in a new high-resolution camera and video equipment our lobby videos will have a refreshed look allowing guests who need to stretch their legs or comfort a little one a better-quality view of what’s happening on stage through our lobby monitors.

As excitement builds for our upcoming shows, we are pleased to have a diverse offering this fall with performances that appeal to a broad range of audiences.

Our first show of the season We Walk the Line A Tribute to Johnny Cash takes the stage on Thursday September 12th, followed by the beginning of the Cornwall Concert Series 2024-2025 Season From Spain to Cuba on Saturday, September 14th. On September 21st, Shipyard Kitchen Party bring their original folk musical Tom Thomson’s Wake to Aultsville Theatre with a performance that is sure to satisfy audiences who like a little mystery and a foot stomping good time!

If you haven’t already secured your tickets to these incredible shows or checked out our fall season, please visit us online at www.aultsvilletheatre.com for a complete line up and to purchase your tickets.