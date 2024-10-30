A Night of Recognition at Arts Hall of Fame Gala

The 2024 Arts Hall of Fame Gala, held on October 26 at the Best Western Inn and Conference Centre, was a resounding success, attracting a sold-out crowd eager to celebrate the region’s artistic achievements. Emceed bySenator Bernadette Clement and Robert Poirier, the evening featured a three-course meal complemented by a lineup of musical entertainment.

As part of its tenth anniversary, the gala honored seven remarkable inductees: the late painter Stuart McCormick, author Dorothy Dumbrille, basket-maker Mary Kawennotakie Adams, WWII bandmaster Leo Motard, the contemporary group L’Amalgame des arts et de la langue française et du théâtre, the Centennial Choir of Cornwall, and authors Frances and Clive Marin.

Senator Clement expressed her joy at the occasion, stating, “It was wonderful to be in a room with a whole lot of talented people who have spent years sharing their talent with our community. It was lovely to see their families receive these honours and publicly thank them for being so connected to the community.”

Mario Gagnon, representing L’Amalgame des arts et de la langue française et du théâtre, reflected on the significance of their recognition: “I was touched and proud, especially to have the co-founders with me tonight to see what they started 20 years ago being recognized by the community.”

Claudine Trottier, Treasurer of the Centre for the Arts Collective, emphasized the teamwork involved in the gala’s success: “It was a lot of work and teamwork. I hope everybody enjoyed their evening. The results seem to be good, with everyone smiling and saying thank you.”

Olivia Haramis, an internationally recognized soprano and featured performer, shared her excitement: “I was so honoured to be here. It was such a joy to play with the Heartstrings Ensemble at such a wonderful event!”

Other musical performances included the Heartstrings Ensemble opening the event before later joining Haramis, Aboriginal singer Karonhianonha Mikayla Francis, and a comedic set by Nicolas Doyon to close the evening.