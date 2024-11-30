A Perfect Way to Celebrate the Season and Support the New Dundas Manor

If you’re looking to get into the festive spirit, we have just the event for you – all in support of the new Dundas Manor.

The North Dundas Masonic Lodge No. 320 is hosting the Kelli Trottier Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 7th at 2 pm at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church. It is located at 517 Main Street in Winchester.

“The Masonic Lodge has been here in the community for over 100 years,” notes Tom Clapp, one of the organizers of the event. “Our members wanted to do something for the community so we decided to host a Christmas concert with the help of local sponsors. The Dundas Manor is very important to our community so we want to help in the building of the new home.”

Kelli Trottier was inducted into the North American Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2018 and will bring her crisp fiddling, angelic voice and fiery dance steps to the performance. It promises to be a wonderful afternoon of music and fun.

Tickets are $25 each. To purchase yours, please call 613-774-3565. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Thank you to the event’s sponsors: Byer’s Funeral Home Inc., Country Kitchen, D’s Collision Center Inc., Gib and Elsie Patterson, Guy Fuels & Propane Inc., and Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Homes.

“With the help of Kelli, we can celebrate Christmas and also raise funds for the new Dundas Manor,” sums up Tom Clapp. “We hope everyone will join us!”



For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor, please reach out to Justine at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!