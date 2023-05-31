Abbamania Canada live in concert Aultsville Theatre – June 16

Abbamania Canada live in concert Aultsville Theatre – June 16
photo: Facebook Aultsville Theatre post

ABBAMANIA Canada is the top tribute production of Abba in the country and is at the Aultsville Theatre Friday June 16, 2023. Ticketpro.ca or Aultsville Theatre Box office.

The show consists of studio musicians, plus an incredible front 4 that recreate Abba … live in concert.

They are the only Abba production to perform for the original cast of Mama Mia and they did it twice.

Hear all the hits from ‘Waterloo, Take a Chance, S.O.S, Super Trooper to Dancing Queen’.
Abbamania has been touring for the last 20 years and will take you back in time when Abba ruled the pop music world. An amazing performance.

Opening this show are special guest tributes to Shania Twain and Adele.

Disco, Pop and New County. One show – One night.

 

 

‘Abbamania is incredible’
– Rolling stone Magazine

 

‘Abbamania is ABBA’
– Cast of Mamma Mia

 

‘I thought I was watching the original, Wow!!!’
– Globe & Mail

 

‘They have sold out here 3 times and always a favourite.
– John Spencer,
Roy Thomson Hall

