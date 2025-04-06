Act II Seniors Showcase returns

The Seaway Valley Theatre Company’s 55+ theatre group, Act II, is back with its third annual showcase, offering audiences an afternoon of comedy and creativity from local seniors. Performances take place April 8, 12, and 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Seaway Valley Theatre, 30 Sixth Street East.

Directed by Michael DeWolfe and produced by Christiane Taylor, the showcase features a variety of original skits performed by members of the weekly seniors group, which meets every Tuesday.

“It’s really a lot of fun,” said DeWolfe. “The great thing about theatre is that young people and old people, it doesn’t matter—everyone’s on the same page. They laugh at the same things, they’re nervous about the same things.”

Expect lighthearted sketches such as “No-Frills Airlines,” where passengers must insert a quarter to lock their seatbelts and view the in-flight movie through the window—playing on a neighbouring plane.

This year marks the first time the Act II showcase is officially part of SVTC’s annual playbill. “A couple years ago, we were just sort of, ‘Oh, we’ll give it a try,’” said DeWolfe. “Now we’re in and amongst the musicals and the plays.”

With a cast of 14 seniors, the group emphasizes accessibility and fun. “They don’t have to memorize their lines—they can have their scripts on stage. We don’t have big sets or costumes. It’s just for the fun and laughter of the moment,” DeWolfe added.

Reserved seats are available online via The Ticket Wicket or by phone at 613-933-3998. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour before showtime. For more information, visit svtc.ca/act2showcase.