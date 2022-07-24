Additional Performers Added to Fort Henry Tattoo

Fort Henry has announced additional bands to the line-up for its Tattoo performance when it returns on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
The Windsor Regiment Band from Windsor and 8 Wing Pipes and Drums from Trenton join the previously announced line-up:
- Fort Henry Guard, host performers
- Rob Roy Pipe Band & Highland Dancers (Kingston)
- Princess of Wales Own Regiment Foundation Pipes & Drums (Kingston)
- Royal Hamilton Light Infantry Band (Hamilton)
- 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Pipes & Drums (Petawawa)
Guests will be transported back in time as they experience the sights and sounds of military musicians with a precise depiction of the tattoo tradition inside the iconic limestone walls of Fort Henry National Historic Site. Brass, drums, pipes and fife will fill the Parade Square, complete with a massed band ensemble and firework grand finale.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with pre-show entertainment beginning at 7:00 p.m. and a show start time of 7:30 p.m. To learn more about Tattoo at Fort Henry and to book tickets, please visit forthenry.com/tattoo.