Additional Performers Added to Fort Henry Tattoo

July 24, 2022 — Changed at 9 h 54 min on July 20, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Parks of the St. Lawrence
(Photo : Parks of the St. Lawrence)

Fort Henry has announced additional bands to the line-up for its Tattoo performance when it returns on Saturday, August 20, 2022. 

The Windsor Regiment Band from Windsor and 8 Wing Pipes and Drums from Trenton join the previously announced line-up:

  • Fort Henry Guard, host performers
  • Rob Roy Pipe Band & Highland Dancers (Kingston)
  • Princess of Wales Own Regiment Foundation Pipes & Drums (Kingston)
  • Royal Hamilton Light Infantry Band (Hamilton)
  • 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Pipes & Drums (Petawawa)

Guests will be transported back in time as they experience the sights and sounds of military musicians with a precise depiction of the tattoo tradition inside the iconic limestone walls of Fort Henry National Historic Site. Brass, drums, pipes and fife will fill the Parade Square, complete with a massed band ensemble and firework grand finale.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with pre-show entertainment beginning at 7:00 p.m. and a show start time of 7:30 p.m. To learn more about Tattoo at Fort Henry and to book tickets, please visit forthenry.com/tattoo.

