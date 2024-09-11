Akwesasne Pow Wow Shines Despite Rain

The Akwesasne Pow Wow returned this weekend, moving from its traditional location on Cornwall Island to Lamoureux Park in Cornwall. Due to rain, the dancing was moved indoors to the Ed Lumley Arena at the Cornwall Civic Complex, while vendors remained outside in the park. The event took place on September 7-8, drawing attendees from across the region for two days of music, dancing, and cultural celebration.

It was announced 369 dancers participated in this year’s Pow Wow, showcasing a mix of traditional dance, chanting, drumming, and hoop dancing performances. The dancers wore colourful regalia with intricate beadwork, feathered headdresses, dazzling fringes, and beautifully crafted moccasins.

Among the dancers was Feryn King, a renowned Kahnien’kehàka/Mohawk hoop dancer and teacher. King shared her thoughts about the event’s new location while honouring her personal connection to the tradition. “The powwow is always going to be there, no matter what the location is. This has always been my tradition, and it was also my father’s. He passed away two years ago tomorrow, so I’m going to continue dancing wherever the powwow is,” she said.

Feryn King created stunning geometric shapes with the brightly painted hoops, performing rapid, fluid movements. She also highlighted the efforts of her students. “Each and every one of them has been working hard for eight weeks. There’s a lot of athleticism in hoop dancing…they did so amazing, even though they told me they were scared beforehand,” King shared proudly.

The hoop dancing was followed by the Grand Entry with the Flag song and The Veteran Song. Led by flag bearers, elders, and head dancers, participants entered the arena in full regalia, with rhythmic music creating a powerful scene. After the procession, an opening prayer was offered, and key figures were introduced, marking the beginning of the celebration.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale expressed the city’s commitment to supporting the Pow Wow, stating, “The City of Cornwall is very happy to be hosting the Pow Wow this year as a sponsor covering all fees associated with this event… We have to realize that we are on the land of the Mohawks of Akwesasne, and this is their traditional territory.”

The Akwesasne Pow Wow continues to be a beacon of cultural pride celebrating Indigenous traditions.