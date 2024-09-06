Alexander Park Gets a Spray of Colour

September 6, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 52 min on September 3, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Alexander Park Gets a Spray of Colour
Artist Robbie Lariviere created a mural on the graffiti wall at the Cornwall Youth Space. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

On August 30, 2024, artist Robbie Lariviere from Fall Down Gallery transformed a graffiti wall at Alexander Park, part of the CornwallYouth Space initiative. Community members were invited to watch Robbie in action, ask questions, and learn more about the park’s future.

“I’ve been painting for almost 15 years now,” said Lariviere. “Today, I was asked to create a mural that reflects the different elements within the park, like basketball, soccer, and even chess. They wanted to emphasize inclusivity and mental health, and I think my design captures that.”

Lariviere highlighted the importance of the new graffiti wall. “It’s a big deal for Cornwall to have a dedicated space for graffiti. Now, kids who are interested can practice, get better, and paint together. It’s going to be pretty awesome,” he added.

Cornwall Youth Space will offer local youth a place to connect. It will feature a gazebo with Wi-Fi, a basketball court, more lighting, garden boxes, chess tables, an outdoor gym, graffiti walls, and more.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF  SEPTEMBER 8 TO 14, 2024 The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries   ARIES You may benefit from changing your lifestyle to improve your physical…