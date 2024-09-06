Alexander Park Gets a Spray of Colour

On August 30, 2024, artist Robbie Lariviere from Fall Down Gallery transformed a graffiti wall at Alexander Park, part of the CornwallYouth Space initiative. Community members were invited to watch Robbie in action, ask questions, and learn more about the park’s future.

“I’ve been painting for almost 15 years now,” said Lariviere. “Today, I was asked to create a mural that reflects the different elements within the park, like basketball, soccer, and even chess. They wanted to emphasize inclusivity and mental health, and I think my design captures that.”

Lariviere highlighted the importance of the new graffiti wall. “It’s a big deal for Cornwall to have a dedicated space for graffiti. Now, kids who are interested can practice, get better, and paint together. It’s going to be pretty awesome,” he added.

Cornwall Youth Space will offer local youth a place to connect. It will feature a gazebo with Wi-Fi, a basketball court, more lighting, garden boxes, chess tables, an outdoor gym, graffiti walls, and more.