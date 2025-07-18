Alt-Rock Vibes Hit Lamoureux Stage

JASON SETNYK

Local alt-rock band Us With Wolves took the stage on Thursday, July 10, as part of Cornwall’s 40th annual Arts in the Park concert series, delivering an energetic set that blended original songs with popular covers.

“We’re an alternative indie rock band – or pop rock band – we’re Cornwall natives,” said guitarist and backing vocalist Taylor Campbell. “We play a good mix of original music and cover songs.”

Despite looming clouds in the distance, the band powered through their set at the Lions Club Bandshell in Lamoureux Park as fans gathered with lawn chairs along the waterfront.

“This is great,” Campbell said. “We grew up in Cornwall and came to the park to see all sorts of acts over the years. So to be here and play on this stage, it means a lot to us.”

Now in its 40th year, Arts in the Park continues through August with shows starting at 7 p.m. Upcoming acts include Castles on July 29, Herald Brass on July 30, and Mason & Ben on July 31.