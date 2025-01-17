Alysha Brilla Set to Play Morrisburg Stage

The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage in Morrisburg, Ontario, will host Alysha Brilla, a three-time JUNO Award-nominated composer, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist, on February 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 inadvance (plus online fees) or $35 at the door, with general admission seating.

Known for her lively mix of global roots sounds, Brilla creates uplifting and soulful music that celebrates reconnection and community. The Indo-Tanzanian artist’s career highlights include becoming one of the first self-produced female artists to receive a JUNO nomination and composing the2024 Canadian Screen Award-nominated score for the feature film The Queen of My Dreams.

Sandra Whitworth, Artistic Director of the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage, expressed her excitement about the upcoming performance. “Her sound is a mix of folk, soul, and world music. Some people describe it as reggae and jazz-infused,” said Whitworth. “What I found striking about it is it’s very danceable and very uplifting all at the same time. I think our audience will find her performance very moving, and also there will be swaying in the seats, if not outright dancing in the aisles!”

Brilla’s shows are known for their interactive nature, and Whitworth hinted at a memorable night. “Our audience does love to sing along when they are invited by an artist to do so, and I think everyone can look forward to that invitation at Alysha’s show with us.”

Advance tickets are available online through Eventbrite, andaccommodations for accessible seating can be arranged by contacting the venue. For more details, visit the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage website or social media channels.