Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers Bringing Blues Back to Cornwall

Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers are set to perform at the Port Theater in Cornwall on Friday, October 11th, 2024. With their powerful blend of blues, gospel, and rock, Chambers and DesLauriers are sure to deliver an unforgettable night.

For Paul DesLauriers, returning to Cornwall is always a meaningful experience. “Being a hometown boy, any time I get to play in Cornwall is a blessing. It’s always special to see old friends and perform for people I’ve known since childhood,” he shared. Reflecting on how he and Annika Chambers feel about this performance, he said, “There’s so much energy and joy in merging our careers, and with the love we received for our first album, we’re looking forward to coming back and sharing our own brand of blues with everyone.”

DesLauriers has long been known for his blues-rock style, while his wife Annika hails from Texas with a background in soulful gospel singing. The fusion of their musical styles has enriched their individual artistry. “Playing my kind of blues with her voice has pushed me to learn more about gospel and soul,” Paul said. “It’s helped me grow as a musician. For Annika, it’s been the same—she’s embraced this rock-soul vibe, and it’s beautiful to see how we’ve both evolved.”

Returning to Cornwall brings back fond memories for Paul, who reminisced about his early days performing in the city. “Cornwall holds such a special place in my heart. It’s where I cut my teeth—where I first started playing shows, learning how to be a frontman, and really developing my skills on stage,” he said. “I had some amazing guitar mentors who shaped a lot of what I know and influenced my style. One in particular, Rod Robillard, is not only one of my dearest friends but also a huge influence on my playing and career path.”

Of course, no visit to Cornwall would be complete without indulging in some local favorites. “I always look forward to coming home and grabbing Cornwall pizza—it’s still as good as ever!” Paul laughed, adding that Annika has her own favorites: “Annika loves going to Saint-Hubert and A&W when we’re here.”

Doors for this all-ages licensed event open at 7 PM, and the show starts at 8 PM. Tickets are available online and in person at local outlets for $35 in advance or $40 at the door.