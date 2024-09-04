Announcing the 2024 Cornwall Culture Fest

Following the resounding success of last year’s event, which attracted between 3,000 and 4,000 attendees from across the region and beyond, we are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the 2024 Cornwall Culture Fest!

Join us on Saturday, September 14th, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Lamoureux Park in Cornwall for a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity. This year’s Cornwall Culture Fest promises to be an enriching experience, bringing together performers, exhibitors, workshops, and food vendors from various cultural backgrounds. The event is a showcase of the rich cultural tapestry that defines Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Cornwall, and Akwesasne.

“Last year’s turnout exceeded our expectations, and it was incredible to see so many people come together to celebrate our community’s diversity,” said Farhana Meghji, EDI Coordinator for the Cornwall Police Service and a lead member of the Cornwall Culture Fest Planning Committee. “This year, we’re building on that success with even more exciting performances, activities, and cultural experiences for everyone to enjoy.”

The success of the Cornwall Culture Fest would not be possible without the dedication and support of our partnering organizations. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Cornwall Police Services, Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, Cornwall Public Library, St. Lawrence College, Rotary Club of Cornwall, TR Leger Immigrant Services, ACFO-SDG, Beyond 21, Native North American Travelling College, and Diversity Cornwall. Their invaluable contributions play a crucial role in the planning and execution of this event, helping us create a space where our community can come together to celebrate its rich diversity.

Whether you’re a returning visitor or a first-time attendee, Cornwall Culture Fest offers something for everyone. Explore 60 exhibitors showcasing local and international crafts, arts, and cultural displays. Enjoy the flavours from around the world with food vendors showcasing their cuisines and live entertainment featuring a diverse lineup of music, dance performances, and cultural demonstrations that highlight the rich diversity of our community. Families will find plenty of fun, including interactive activities for kids and bouncy castles, ensuring a day of excitement and discovery for all ages. Join us as we come together to celebrate the diverse communities that make our region so unique.

Mark your calendars and bring your family and friends for a day of cultural discovery and community spirit!

Event Details:

Event: 2024 Cornwall Culture Fest

2024 Cornwall Culture Fest Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

Saturday, September 14th, 2024 Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

10:00 am to 6:00 pm Location: Lamoureux Park, 100 Water E, Cornwall, ON