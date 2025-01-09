Annual Levee and Moose Milk Ushers in New Year

On January 1, 2025, over 100 attendees gathered at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 in Cornwall for the annual New Year’s Day Levee. The event, a long-standing tradition steeped in Canadian military history, featured the celebrated Moose Milk—a rich concoction of eggnog, rum, Kahlúa, and vanillaice cream—as well as an array of light snacks, including chili, clam chowder,sandwiches, and cheese.

Marvin Plumadore, President of Legion Branch 297, reflected on the significance of the levee. “It’s a military tradition that we owed a levee. Moose Milk is one of the staples, and we provide everything as a gesture of appreciation to kick the New Year off right. We’ve been doing this ever since the Legion opened, that’s 90 years. I’ve been here 42 years doing them.”

Plumadore also highlighted the camaraderie fostered by the event. “My favorite thing about today is seeing everybody out after last night. The place was packed for New Year’s Eve, and many of those same people are back today. It’s that sense of togetherness at this time of year that makes this so special.”

The Legion’s levee, open to the community, also featured live music from the Jammers. Plumadore emphasized how the Legion has evolved. “We’re a community organization for our veterans and the broader community. The old boys’ club image is gone. We do an awful lot, and we want everyone to see how much we’ve changed.”

Despite the celebratory spirit, Plumadore noted a poignant change over the years. “The thing is, I’ve noticed over the years, we’ve lost so many. So many of our vets have gone on. Unfortunately, this hall used to be packed to the brim for the levee, but now, we’re getting about 150 people out.”

The New Year’s Day Levee remains a cherished tradition, bridging military history and camaraderie.