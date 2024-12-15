Another Perfect Way to Celebrate the Season and Support the New Dundas Manor

I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas

Rudolph, the Red-Nose Reindeer

You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch!

We don’t what Christmas movie songs will be performed at the ‘Christmas at The Old Town Hall’ concerts – but we know they will be good!

The Railroad Recording Company presents the 3rd annual ‘Christmas at The Old Town Hall – ‘Songs from the Movies’ – on Friday, December 20th at 7 pm and Saturday, December 21st at 2 pm. The concert takes place at The Old Town Hall in Winchester. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids.

The concert includes an all-star line-up of musicians performing favorite Christmas songs from classic holiday movies. The show will feature a live band with Laura Greenberg on bass, Dylan Roberts on drums, Tom Henbest on keys, Ken Workman on guitar, and Bogdan Gheorge on guitar. Special guest vocalists include Megan Laurence, Lucas Haneman, Murray Kinsley, Lauren Casselman, Al Wood, Dave Tettmar, Finley June, and more!!

And the best Christmas present ever – proceeds will help support the new Dundas Manor!

“Railroad Recording Company is an event and production company. We have worked with the WDMH Foundation in the past, and we enjoy giving back around the holidays and supporting our community,” notes organizer Dave Tettmar. “We’ll be bringing out all the lighting and special effect tricks and will go all out decorating the entire Town Hall.”

Plus, many of the audience favorites will make a return: advent calendar door prizes, hot chocolate and cookies, photo booth, and this year to go with the movie theme – popcorn!

“We are so grateful to Dave and his team for organizing this special event and for their ongoing support of the Dundas Manor campaign,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “I can’t wait to hear everyone singing along to Christmas movie favorites!”

Visit https://bit.ly/ChristmasAtTheOldTownHall to get your tickets and enjoy! For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor, please reach out to Justine at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca . Thank you for your support!

