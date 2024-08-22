April Wine Set to Return to Cornwall After Ten Years

August 22, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 41 min on August 18, 2024
JASON SETNYK
April Wine Set to Return to Cornwall After Ten Years
Roy Nichol of April Wine on drums during Ribfest, performing with Journey tribute band Don't Stop Believin'! (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Iconic Canadian rock band April Wine is set to perform at Aultsville Theatre on October 18. April Wine’s extensive career, which began in 1969, includes over 20 million records sold worldwide. With chart-topping tracks like “Roller,” “I Like to Rock,” and their international hit “Just Between You And Me,” the band has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Their achievements include multiple gold and platinum albums, 11 Juno Awardnominations, and inductions into both the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fameand the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Although April Wine has performed near Cornwall a number of times, this will be their first show here in just over a decade.

Drummer Roy Nichol, from Cornwall, shared his excitement about performing in his hometown. “It’s always an honour to play not only in my hometown but in front of my hometown friends and family,” Nichol said. “Over the years, I’ve made many friendships with other touring bands, musicians, and support staff. It’s been a dream come true to play on the big stage with so many talented musicians and be considered one of them.”

Nichol also spoke about the band’s recent transition, with Marc taking over lead vocals after Myles’ passing. “Marc has brought a renewed energy to the band, allowing us to continue to bring the music to our fans and allow me to do what I love,” he added.

Tickets for the concert are going fast, and a sellout is anticipated.

