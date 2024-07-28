Artful Conversation Takes the Cake

On July 20, 2024, the Cline House Gallery hosted “Artful Conversations,” featuring a unique “Cake & Talk” event with renowned artist Bill Reddick. Known for his impeccable porcelain creations, Reddick shared his artistic journey and served slices of his exquisite cakes.

Reddick expressed his excitement about the exhibition in a release, stating, “I am thrilled to be exhibiting in the ‘Creative Conservatory’ as part of the ‘Gardening Tips and Other Family Heirlooms’ show here at the Cline House Gallery in Cornwall, Ontario.” He elaborated on his connection to the show, mentioning, “I, like the other participating artists, have ancestors whose homes were flooded by the St. Lawrence seaway expansion on ‘Inundation Day,’ July 1, 1958. My father’s childhood home inMorrisburg was lost.”

Emily MacLeod, co-owner of the Cline House Gallery, highlighted Reddick’s significance to the exhibition. “Bill has a connection to the current exhibition in the gallery, where the artists are thinking about and exploring the idea of loss and family traditions,” she said. “His work speaks for itself. He creates incredible porcelain pieces and has had a very esteemed career.”

During the pandemic, Reddick adapted his craft by baking cakes in his kiln, leading to a successful venture shipping gluten-free cakes across Canada. “All these very decadent-looking cakes are his creations,” MacLeod noted, emphasizing their quality and appeal. The event was a delightful blend of artistic discussion and culinary indulgence, making it a memorable afternoon for attendees.