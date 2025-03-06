Artist raising awareness and funds

March 6, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 49 min on March 4, 2025
Richard Mahoney
Melissa Jeaurond has donated this work to raise money for Maison Baldwin House.

Artist Melissa Jeaurond is using her talents to raise awareness about human trafficking and raise funds for Maison Baldwin House, a shelter for women escaping domestic violence and human trafficking.

As part of the White Pants Project students and artists are using white pants as a medium to express the impact of human trafficking. Works will be on display March 7, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and March 8, from 10 am. to 4 p.m.  at the Cline House Gallery in Cornwall.

Jeaurond has created a pair of pants which will be on display, as well as a photographic image of the pants. “In the image I show the divide between leaving your abusive life behind while reaching for help to move forward,” she says.

She has donated a framed copy of the image, and for every $10 donation given to Baldwin House the person will receive a ballot with a chance to win the framed image. There is no limit to how many ballots people may enter as long as they are donating $10 each time. The wining ballot will be chosen at random and announced at the end of the project’s tour to other galleries.

“It is for a good cause and brings attention to both the issue of Human Trafficking and how the arts can visually send a message to everyone about the problem.  I have seen many of the pants and it is very interesting to see the different approaches everyone had on the subject.  I am looking forward to seeing the final results where all the pants will be on display,” says Jeaurond.

