Artist raising awareness and funds

Artist Melissa Jeaurond is using her talents to raise awareness about human trafficking and raise funds for Maison Baldwin House, a shelter for women escaping domestic violence and human trafficking.

As part of the White Pants Project students and artists are using white pants as a medium to express the impact of human trafficking. Works will be on display March 7, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and March 8, from 10 am. to 4 p.m. at the Cline House Gallery in Cornwall.

Jeaurond has created a pair of pants which will be on display, as well as a photographic image of the pants. “In the image I show the divide between leaving your abusive life behind while reaching for help to move forward,” she says.

She has donated a framed copy of the image, and for every $10 donation given to Baldwin House the person will receive a ballot with a chance to win the framed image. There is no limit to how many ballots people may enter as long as they are donating $10 each time. The wining ballot will be chosen at random and announced at the end of the project’s tour to other galleries.

“It is for a good cause and brings attention to both the issue of Human Trafficking and how the arts can visually send a message to everyone about the problem. I have seen many of the pants and it is very interesting to see the different approaches everyone had on the subject. I am looking forward to seeing the final results where all the pants will be on display,” says Jeaurond.