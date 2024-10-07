Artists Open Studios for Annual Apples and Art Tour

The 33rd annual Apples & Art Studio Tour took place on September 28th and 29th, 2024, offering Cornwall and SDG residents and visitors an opportunity to explore local art in the spaces where it is created. More than 40 locations participated in this year’s tour, showcasing various artistic mediums, including painting, textiles, clay, and glass.

Among the featured artists was Brett Desrosiers, owner of Miss D’s Creations/Workshop, who highlighted her textile art. “I work with different types of string—recycled cotton, bamboo, natural jutes, hemp—and I create wall hangings and textile jewelry,” Brett shared. Her work emphasized sustainable materials and craftsmanship.

Rose Desnoyers, a former President of Focus Art and 2022 Arts Hall of Fame inductee, reflected on how painting has changed her perception of the world. “You drive down a road, and you’re looking at the trees, you see where the darks are, where the leaves are meeting the shadows. Because you paint, you tend to explore that and notice it in a deeper way,” she explained. For Rose, the tour provided an opportunity to engage with visitors and share the creative process. “I love meeting the people and getting their feedback,” she said.

Tracy Lynn Chisholm, a muralist and community leader recently inducted into the 2023 Arts Hall of Fame, expressed her excitement about the tour. “The most exciting part is getting back into my own studio because that’s really where my heart is—back into teaching and sharing with other artists,” Tracy remarked, emphasizing her passion for fostering creativity in a studio environment.

The Apples & Art Studio Tour continues to be a beloved fall tradition, offering a glimpse into the diverse talents of the local arts community.