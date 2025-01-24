Aultsville AGM Takes the Spotlight

Under the glow of the stage lights, Aultsville Theatre’s General Manager and Board of Directors gathered on January 15, 2025, for the Annual General Meeting (AGM), putting the spotlight on a year of growth and accomplishments. Chaired by Alicia (Lee) Cassidy, the meeting showcased the organization’s achievements and outlined its future plans.

Reflecting on the past year, Cassidy praised the theatre’s resilience and growth post-pandemic, crediting the leadership of General Manager Brittney Waldroff and the dedication of the Board of Directors. “It was a magnificent year for the theatre. Coming back after the pandemic, we’ve seen tremendous success, and we hope to continue that momentum,” Cassidy said. She also acknowledged key milestones, including securing significant grants that supported investments in equipment and infrastructure.

Waldroff echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of reinvesting in the theatre. “The most significant thing we can be proud of is the ability to invest back into the theatre, ensuring new revenue streams and solidifying our future,” she said. She highlighted the return of the Aultsville Film Festival, scheduled for January 24-26, 2025, made possible by a new film projector and screen funded by a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

In her speech, Waldroff highlighted the theatre’s increasing role as a cultural hub in the community, with an expanded event lineup and the introduction of the Aultsville LIVE program. “This year, we saw more bookings and an exciting range of performances, including the Ontario debut of La Grand-Messe: A Tribute to Les Cowboys Fringants and Séan McCann’s Great Big Songbook tour,” Waldroff said. The Aultsville LIVE program was specifically designed to bring Canadian talent, Francophone content, Indigenous programming, and family entertainment to the Cornwall area.

In addition to programming successes, Aultsville Theatre invested over $166,000 into the venue during the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Beyond the film equipment, these funds supported crucial projects such as fireproofing and recertifying the stage curtains, upgrading backstage facilities, and refreshing the front-of-house signage and staff uniforms. “These investments are vital to maintaining our venue and ensuring that Aultsville remains a premier destination for live entertainment as we approach our 50th anniversary,” Waldroff noted.

Community engagement also played a central role in the theatre’s growth. Aultsville partnered with local organizations, participated in events like the Home & Leisure Expo, and expanded its marketing efforts to increase visibility and audience reach. Board Chair Alicia (Lee) Cassidy expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “The stories people share about their connections to this space—graduations, recitals, and concerts—are what fuel our team to keep moving forward. Aultsville Theatre is not just a building; it’s a part of people’s lives.”

As Aultsville Theatre looks ahead, the Board of Directors and staff are focused on strategic planning, including developing a long-term vision and increasing fundraising efforts. “We’ve identified the need for succession planning and staff expansion to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional events for our community,” Waldroff noted. With a committed team, a supportive community, and a growing roster of events, the theatre is poised for continued success in 2025 and beyond.