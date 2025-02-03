Aultsville Film Fest Returns After Four-Year Hiatus

The Aultsville Film Fest made a dazzling comeback to Cornwall on Friday, January 24, 2025, kicking off with a red carpet reception and the premiere screening of Beans, a powerful drama directed by Tracey Deer. After a four-year hiatus, the festival showcased an array of independent films, celebrating diverse stories and perspectives over the weekend.

Chair of the Film Festival Jennifer Francis highlighted the inclusive nature of this year’s lineup. “We partnered with TIFF Film Circuit for movie selection and wanted an event that represented all facets of our community. The featured films include stories from the Mohawk, LGBTQ, French, Muslim, and transgender communities. We’re thrilled with how it’s come together.”

General Manager of Aultsville Theatre, Brittney Waldroff, emphasized the significance of the event’s revival. “After a four-year break, it’s incredible to see the community’s support for what is now our resurrected signature fundraiser. Bringing together dignitaries and cinema lovers from across the region has been a wonderful experience.”

The festival continued through the weekend with screenings of Close to You, The Queen of My Dreams, and Ru. With the successful relaunch, organizers of the Aultsville Film Fest are looking ahead to next year.