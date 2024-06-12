Aultsville Theatre Celebrates Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant

June 12, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 41 min on June 11, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Board President Lee Cassidy, GM Brittney Waldroff, and MPP Nolan Quinn celebrated an OTF grant for Aultsville Theatre (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On June 7, 2024, Aultsville Theatre celebrated receiving a $149,700 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), which funded essential film tech equipment. The purchases included a new film-quality projector, custom screen, lobby broadcast cameras, and supporting equipment.

General Manager Brittney Waldroff expressed gratitude, noting the grant’s significance as the theatre’s first major equipment investment since reopening in 2022. “This investment supports our current productions and will bring back the Aultsville Film Festival, creating new revenue streams,” Waldroff said.

MPP Nolan Quinn praised the grant’s impact, stating, “This is an exciting day for Aultsville Theatre and the region. The newequipment will attract visitors to Cornwall.”

Lee Cassidy, President of the Aultsville Theatre Board of Directors, thanked the OTF, MPP Nolan Quinn, GM Waldroff, the Board, and volunteers for their support. Cassidy announced, “Our next big project is to get our sound system into this century. We’ve set a goal of $760,000 and have already begun our quest.”

