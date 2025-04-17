Aultsville Theatre presents the Mohawk Short Film

Aultsville Theatre will host the Mohawk Short Film Fest, an engaging cinematic event set to take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 7:00 PM. Highlighting the work of acclaimed local Akwesasne filmmakers Katsitsionni Fox and Shelby Mitchell-Adams and features the Canadian premiere of the film Kanenon:we – Original Seeds (2025).

Both Katsitsionni Fox and Shelby Mitchell-Adams will be in attendance at the event. Join us for a unique opportunity to meet these talented filmmakers, engage in a Q&A session, and gain deeper insights into their creative processes and the stories behind their films.

The festival will showcase five films that delve into the rich cultural tapestry and contemporary issues facing the Akwesasne Mohawk community, providing a platform for voices that echo the resilience and vibrancy of Native peoples.

Film Lineup:

Ohenton Kariwhatekwen – Thanksgiving Address – A film that brings the profound Mohawk Thanksgiving Address to life, created by the Friends of the Akwesasne Film School. Radio Bingo (2023) – Directed by Shelby Mitchell-Adams, this film creatively uses a game of bingo broadcast on a local reservation radio to revitalize the Mohawk language. Water Moccasin (2023)- Directed by Shelby Mitchell-Adams, this film depicts a group of teenagers who visit a so-called haunted island, only to find more than they bargained for. Tentsítewahkwe – We Pick It Up Again (2024) – This film follows Jessica Shenandoah as she reconnects with the land-based wisdom and practices of her ancestors across four seasons and multiple Native territories. Directed by Katsitsionni Fox. Kanenon:we – Original Seeds (2025) – Also directed by Katsitsionni Fox, this premiere explores the role of Haudenosaunee women in the Indigenous seed sovereignty movement and its implications for global food security.

Event Details:

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Location: Aultsville Theatre, Cornwall, Ontario

Tickets can be purchased at www.aultsvilletheatre.com

The Mohawk Short Film Fest not only celebrates the artistic achievements of local filmmakers but also serves as a catalyst for discussion and understanding of the ongoing challenges and triumphs within the Akwesasne community. Aultsville Theatre invites all film enthusiasts and community members to join in this special evening of film and culture.