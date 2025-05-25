Aultsville Theatre Volunteers Recognized

JASON SETNYK

Aultsville Theatre held its 2025 Volunteer Appreciation Night on Tuesday, April 29, at the RCAF Wing, bringing together 60 guests to honour the vital contributions of its volunteer team.

The theatre, located on the St. Lawrence College campus, currently has more than 50 Front of House volunteers who collectively donated over 2,900 hours over the past year. Board members and theatre staff were also in attendance for the evening celebration.

“It was a beautiful evening celebrating the volunteers that dedicate an incredible amount of time, energy and enthusiasm to our organization each year,” said Brittney Waldroff, General Manager of Aultsville Theatre.

“It’s wonderful to see everyone in a social setting, getting to know each other better and celebrating our collective successes over the last year. We are tremendously grateful for their support.”

Visit aultsvilletheatre.com to check out the latest happenings, including Great Big Sea’s Sean McCann on October 17.