Author and Seed Farmer Shares Expertise

February 10, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 31 min on February 4, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Author and Seed Farmer Shares Expertise
Dan Brisebois, author of The Seed Farmer, shares his expertise on seed growing at a book reading event hosted by Transition Cornwall+ at Cline House Gallery. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall residents gathered at Cline House Gallery on Saturday, February 1, for a special event hosted by Transition Cornwall+, featuring author and seed farmer Dan Brisebois.

Brisebois, co-founder of Tourne-Sol Farm, read from his new book, The Seed Farmer: A Complete Guide to Growing, Using, and Selling Your Own Seeds, and engaged with attendees during a Q&A session. The event also featured book and seed sales, allowing visitors to take home both knowledge and resources for their own gardens.

“I’m a farmer and a seed grower, and I’ve been growing seeds for 25 years,” said Brisebois. “The Seed Farmer (book) is meant to encourage gardeners, homesteaders, and farmers to grow some of their own seed. I want them to know that it’s easier than they think.”

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about seed production and its role in sustainable farming. Brisebois emphasized that anyone who enjoys growing plants can benefit from his book.

“If people like growing plants, I think this book is for them,” he said.

For those unable to attend, The Seed Farmer is available for purchase online through Tourne-Sol Farm, major booksellers, or by request at local bookstores.

The event was part of Transition Cornwall+’s efforts to promote food security and sustainable practices in the community.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of February 9 to 15, 2025 The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius ARIES You may have to wait at home all day for something like a package delivery.…