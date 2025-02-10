Author and Seed Farmer Shares Expertise

Cornwall residents gathered at Cline House Gallery on Saturday, February 1, for a special event hosted by Transition Cornwall+, featuring author and seed farmer Dan Brisebois.

Brisebois, co-founder of Tourne-Sol Farm, read from his new book, The Seed Farmer: A Complete Guide to Growing, Using, and Selling Your Own Seeds, and engaged with attendees during a Q&A session. The event also featured book and seed sales, allowing visitors to take home both knowledge and resources for their own gardens.

“I’m a farmer and a seed grower, and I’ve been growing seeds for 25 years,” said Brisebois. “The Seed Farmer (book) is meant to encourage gardeners, homesteaders, and farmers to grow some of their own seed. I want them to know that it’s easier than they think.”

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about seed production and its role in sustainable farming. Brisebois emphasized that anyone who enjoys growing plants can benefit from his book.

“If people like growing plants, I think this book is for them,” he said.

For those unable to attend, The Seed Farmer is available for purchase online through Tourne-Sol Farm, major booksellers, or by request at local bookstores.

The event was part of Transition Cornwall+’s efforts to promote food security and sustainable practices in the community.