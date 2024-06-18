June 18 is Autistic Pride Day.

Embrace and celebrate the unique strengths and perspectives of the autism community, fostering understanding and inclusion for all.

In recent years, the understanding of people who have diverse neurological profiles has continued to increase. As communities grow in the way that they accept and embrace one another, the hope is that people who are on the autism spectrum will be celebrated along with their achievements. Autistic Pride Day is here to help folks do just that!

