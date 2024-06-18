Autistic Pride Day

June 18, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 23 min on May 27, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
Autistic Pride Day

June 18 is Autistic Pride Day.

Embrace and celebrate the unique strengths and perspectives of the autism community, fostering understanding and inclusion for all.

In recent years, the understanding of people who have diverse neurological profiles has continued to increase. As communities grow in the way that they accept and embrace one another, the hope is that people who are on the autism spectrum will be celebrated along with their achievements. Autistic Pride Day is here to help folks do just that!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Major Jackpot wins at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort
A&E Plus

Major Jackpot wins at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort

Summer is starting out hot at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort! In the past week, three lucky guests hit it big playing our slot…