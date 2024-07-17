Avonmore Fair returns July 19-21

The annual Avonmore Fair is set for July 20th and 21st with the Friday July 19th Barn Dance in the Superstructure starting at 8 pm with “Whiskey Brooks” as an opening act for local favourites –“The County Lads”

Saturday starts off with breakfast in the Dining Hall and the Dairy Calf Rally starting at 10, the Exhibition Hall will be open both days, which will display everything from children’s art work, flower arrangements and field crops, to photography and baking. Beginning at noon, the Western Horse Show will take place in the Horse Ring. The Baby Show will take place in North Stormont Place at 10:30 with registration starting at 10 am.

Air Bounce Inflatables will be set up both days and the Countryside Petting Zoo will also be there. In the Children’s Agricultural area Goopee Face Painting and Balloon Tying and various displays will be there both days, Eco Fauna Zoo will have a display and on Sunday around noon Butterfly House building will be available for the Children. Both Days the Rock-Climbing Wall will be on site. New this year, the Canadian Museum of Agriculture will have a display set up both Days. All of these attractions are covered by your gate admission and our generous sponsors.

On the Super Structure Stage there will be shows starting at 10 am on Saturday with Eco Fauna Zoo and the Agricultural Museum doing presentations, the musical entertainment will start at 12:30 with the MacCulloch Dancers followed by the Official Opening of the 2024 Avonmore Fair with several guests. Followed at 2 pm by the MacLeod Fiddlers. After another show by Eco Fauna Zoo, Stewart’s Glen will take the stage at 4 for the rest of the afternoon and another show by Eco Fauna. The day will be finish off with the First Ever Avonmore Fair Trivia Night beginning at 7 pm.

In North Stormont Place the hall will be open for lunch, and the Hospitality Area will be open from 11 to 3 both days, a good spot to sit down and relax in the air-conditioned hall with Thanks to the Stormont Milk Committee and St. Albert Cheese for the treats. Both afternoons there will be “Food and Cooking displays in there as well. In the Super Structure both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, a new feature -“Beers and Wines of SDG” will be available.

On Sunday Morning, at 9:30 am, a Musical Worship Service with Rev. and the Choir Boys will take place, along with the Beef Calf Show, followed by the Open Beef Show. There will be a Car Show will from 10 to 4. The Children’s Fun Run at 10:30. Hilltop Canine Agility Dog Show will perform at 11 and 1. The Horse Ring will also be busy on Sunday starting at noon with Canadian Pony Club- Eastwind Branch- Prince Phillip Games followed at 2:30 by Nation Valley Ranch-Vaulting Show.

In the Super Structure, the stage will be busy with shows by Eco Fauna Zoo at 11 followed by “Rusted Bucket Band at noon followed another show by Eco Fauna Zoo. The Children’s Talent Show will start at 2:15- followed by a performance by Ercia Brighthill who will close out the weekend of entertainment and fun. Check out our website www.avonmorefair.ca or the Avonmore Fair Facebook page for more information on the Fair.

Whether you plan to exhibit at the Fair, or plan to attend, we hope to welcome you back to the Fairgrounds on Fairview Drive in the village of Avonmore for the 2024 Avonmore Fair as the Roxborough Agricultural Society has been doing for 164 years, since 1860.