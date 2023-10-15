Beautiful Memories

Beautiful Memories

The Alzheimer Society of Cornwall & District is inviting local artists to participate in their event Beautiful Memories: A Dementia Art Exposition & Auction this Fall. This fundraising event will give local artists the opportunity to showcase their talent and have a chance to WIN $250.00!

This competition invites local artists to submit an art piece incorporating elements of dementia in a competition to showcase their talent. A panel of judges will then determine the winning artwork and the artist will be awarded $250.00. The winner will be announced at the Alzheimer Society’s annual A Christmas to Remember fundraising event. All submissions including the winning artwork will be auctioned at A Christmas to Remember. Half of the proceeds go to the artist and the artists reserve the right to determine the minimum bid. Unsold artworks will be returned to the artists. Venue location and date will be confirmed at a later date.

For more information, including artwork specifications and how to apply, please visit https://alzheimer.ca/cornwall/.

All proceeds will go to support local programs and services offered by the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall & District, such as caregiver support, education and adult day programs. Your participation in the competition will make a difference in the lives of people living with dementia and their care partners locally.

