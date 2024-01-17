January 17th is Benjamin Franklin Day.

Commemorating the birthday of Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States and a noted scientist, inventor, and statesman, Benjamin Franklin Day is a time to celebrate the life and work of one of America’s most famous and influential figures and reflect on his accomplishments and the impact he had on the world around us.

So why not take a moment to learn more about this remarkable man and his many contributions?

