Beryl Rain Clears for Stroll the Streets

July 17, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 05 min on July 16, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Sam Schroeter and Keegan Larose playing music in front of Fairy Sweet. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Downtown Cornwall came alive on July 11th with the “Stroll The Streets” event, offering an afternoon and evening of fun and philanthropy after the rain from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl cleared in the afternoon. Over 60 businesses, including Echo Trends, Riley’s Bakery, Kid’s Korner, Olde Tyme Tattoo, and Life’s Little Pleasures, participated with enticing sales and promotions. Attendees enjoyed live music at various locations, with performances by Keegan Larose at Fairy Sweet, Jason and Andre at Carrots N Dates, and The Pickheads at Esca.

The highlight was the Mega Raffle, with tickets priced at $10, supporting Carefor Hospice Cornwall. The raffle prize, worth $4,000, drew significant interest. Nancy Vigeant, event organizer and owner of Carrots N Dates, shared her inspiration. “I grew up in Belle River where they did something similar. It’s a fun event that happens every summer. There is a gap in events over the summer, and I thought, why not have Stroll the Streets in downtown Cornwall,” Vigeant stated.

