April 23, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 12 min on April 17, 2025
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Big talent on display at Big Show
Collective Vice-President Yvonne Callaway with Olga Harhaj and the People's Choice winning oil painting. (Photo : Milo Smith)

Artists and those that appreciate their talents gathered in Alexandria for the Collectif d’Artistes Glengarry Artists’ Collective Big Art Show.

Collective President Bobi Leutschaft Poitras said the exhibition is the group’s biggest and shortest event.

Some 34 artists displayed 122 pieces of art, making 17 sales during the two-day show. Also,13 Community Living students had their artwork displayed; two pieces were sold to appreciative attendees.

The People’s Choice award was won by South Lancaster painter Olga Harhaj for her oil portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Among the participants was Véronique Gerland from Apple Hill. She concentrates her talents on wild animals, cats and birds, but also paints portraits. No matter what her subject, Véronique’s focus is on painting the light in the eyes – capturing the soul and personality of whoever she is painting. One of her works, “Catree,” is a painting of a cat whose fur coat is transformed into a woodland view. The image is quite captivating, especially if you are fond of cats.

Visit www.cagac.ca for more information on the Collective and look for members’ pieces displayed in shops in Alexandria and at the library.

