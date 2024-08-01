Blowing bubbles and bridging gaps at Art Exhibition

The Cline House Gallery opened its latest exhibition, PeoplePOP, on July 25. Created by local artist Nicholas Seguin, the interactive photographic installation will run until August 31. The exhibit features life-sized portraits of individuals from diverse backgrounds blowing bubble gum bubbles, symbolizing common ground and shared humanity.

“The bubble gum bubble isn’t about the bubble itself but a symbol that we all have similarities and things in common,” Seguin explained. “I wanted to avoid being political or biased, so we focused on joy, struggle, and how people overcome struggles.”

Seguin’s inspiration came during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone, including myself, was focusing on our differences rather than our similarities,” he shared. A moment with his daughter blowing bubbles sparked the idea. “She was laughing, I was laughing, and I thought, ‘That’s something everyone can connect with, no matter their race, religion, or social status.’ It seemed like such a common ground.”

Each portrait includes a QR code linking to audio interviews where subjects discuss moments of joy and overcoming struggles. Seguin explained, “Originally, the concept was to have short soundbites for each QR code, but as I got to know people and listened to their interviews, I decided to keep the entire recordings intact, cutting out my parts but leaving all their words.” The interviews vary in length, with some as short as 30 seconds and others extending to five minutes, revealing the unique yet shared experiences of the community members.

Seguin emphasized the community’s support, saying, “My biggest takeaway is how generous my community is. Recognizing how beautiful and diverse our community is becoming is the future of our area. I aimed to create a kind space to celebrate our community—where it’s been and where it’s going.”