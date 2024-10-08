Book Lovers Unite at Readers Take Cornwall

On Sunday, September 29, the Best Western hosted the highly anticipated “Readers Take Cornwall,” an event celebrating literature and local vendors. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the venue was filled with readers, authors, and an array of bookish merchandise. The event, organized by Briana Brozincevic (The Pink Ladybug) and Ashley Barnhart (The Handmade Array), featured a diverse lineup of authors and vendors, making it a haven for book lovers in the area.

Participating authors included Emily Murray (Romance), Alyssa Delle Palme (YA Romance), and Keisha Cuffie (Black History), among others. Attendees were also able to explore literacy resources from the Cornwall Public Library and other community organizations.

Briana Brozincevic, owner of The Pink Ladybug, expressed her excitement about the event’s success. “We knew we needed something like this in Cornwall. Everybody is so happy with the turnout—it’s everything I could have expected. I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished,” she said. When asked about future events, Brozincevic mentioned, “We’re looking at doing this annually, but if there’s demand, we might do it more frequently.”

Angie Parker, from A Cup of Kindness Tea Company, highlighted the connection between her business and reading. “One of the reasons I started my company was to learn how to relax and enjoy tea. Drinking tea while reading is the perfect pair,” she explained.

In addition to author signings and book sales, attendees enjoyed browsing vendors such as The Pink Ladybug, Red Roots Bookish Boutique, and Forever Green Plant Shop. Local booksellers like The Book Garden and Secondhand Stories were also present, offering a wide selection of new, used, and vintage books.

The event successfully brought together Cornwall’s reading community, providing a day of literary celebration.