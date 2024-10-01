Broadway Hits at SVTC Fundraiser

October 1, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Broadway Hits at SVTC Fundraiser
Cast members of Sixth and Broadway - The Sequel rehearse a musical number ahead of their upcoming performances at the Seaway Valley Theatre (Photo : Submitted Photo)

The Seaway Valley Theatre Company (SVTC) has kicked off its new season with a fundraising production, Sixth and Broadway – The Sequel. Performances are October 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. and October 5 at 2 p.m.,  this musical revue features a lineup of Cornwall and SDG&A’s most acclaimed local talent.

“This show includes some of the most beloved songs in the musical theatre canon, performed by a host of Cornwall and SDG&A’s finest,” said Paul Aubin of the Seaway Valley Theatre Company.

Directed by Lesley Ellam and Cathy Durham, and produced by Lise Richer, Sixth and Broadway – The Sequel promises an evening of unforgettable melodies and performances. The show features well-known local names like Aaron Beaudette, Stéphanie Charette, Gabrielle Leroux, and many more, with musical direction by Penny Bédard.

Tickets for this limited run are $30 and are available online or by phone. Proceeds will support SVTC’s building fund and future productions. For full info about the show, including dates, times, and ticket prices, visit www.svtc.ca/6thandbroadway.

