December 12, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 05 min on December 5, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Bud’s Records Celebrates Grand Reopening Downtown
Jason Lavoie and Emily Restoule standing outside Bud’s Records and Kool Things at 108 Pitt Street. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Bud’s Records and Kool Things, a beloved hub for local musicenthusiasts, celebrated its grand reopening on Saturday, November 30, at its new location at 108 Pitt Street. The event coincided with co-owner Emily Restoule’s birthday, adding a festive atmosphere to the occasion.

The store, originally founded by local musician Bud O’Byrne in 2019, has been owned and managed by Jason Lavoie and Emily Restoule sinceO’Byrne’s untimely passing in 2020. The store attracts many out-of-towncustomers, and the move is expected to draw even more people to the downtown area.

“This move downtown is not only a great opportunity for us but also for the city,” said Jason Lavoie, co-owner of Bud’s Records. “It’s exciting to bring our clientele to the downtown core. The new space has highceilings, more room than our last location, and so far, we’re really enjoying it.”

The reopening event featured exclusive sales, cupcakes courtesy of Fairy Sweet, and a raffle for $250 in store credit for customers spending over $50. Attendees were also able to browse new $20 vinyl records, a nod to the store’s commitment to affordability for music lovers.

Reflecting on the legacy of the store’s founder, Lavoie added, “I think Bud would be proud. Being located next to Melody Music, a store he frequented as a musician himself, feels fitting. I think he would be happywith how everything has come together.”

Bud’s Records continues to serve the Cornwall music community with a diverse selection of vinyl, CDs, and music-related merchandise. Customers can follow the store on social media for updates on sales and events leading up to the holiday season.

