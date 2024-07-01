Canada Day

Canada Day

July 1 is Canada Day

Canada, O Canada! What a great country exists in this world as Canada. Renowned for their politeness, the delicious local food known as poutine, and some of the most forward social and civil liberty laws in the known world. They began their existence in the world as three separate colonies that were all part of the British Empire, and Canada Day celebrates the joining of these three colonies and the creation of the country of Canada within the British Empire. Canada Day reminds us to celebrate this auspicious day and cheer the creation of the most polite country and socially progressive country in the world today!

