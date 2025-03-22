Canadian stars come out at CAPE

Actors Melissa McIntyre and Dylan Playfair will be among the stars attending the Cornwall & Area Pop Event (CAPE) at the Benson Centre April 26 and 27.

McIntyre is best known for her role as Ashley Kerwin on Degrassi: The Next Generation. At the age of seven, her love of music pointed her towards musical theatre where she spent any and all of her free time before making the leap to the screen.

She played a handful of smaller television roles on Real Kids, Real Adventures, Sue Thomas: F.B. Eye and a few commercials before landing the role of Ashley and making Degrassi her home for 7 seasons.

McIntyre continues to sing and write music in her free time and spend an obscene amount of time at Lush.

Dylan Playfair is a Canadian actor known for a variety of film and television roles, including Reilly in Letterkenny, Gil in Descendants2 and Descendants3, and Coach T in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Actively involved with Jr. A Hockey during his younger years, Playfair had initially planned to pursue it professionally, considering his influences were drawn from his father, Jim Playfair and his uncle, Larry Playfair (both former NHL players). Despite their mentorship Playfair decided to leave hockey to pursue a career in film and television. He credits that decision to Taylor Kitsch after watching him in Friday Night Lights.

Graduating from the Vancouver Acting School, Playfair’s growing body of work is complimented by his abilities in method acting. His first credited role was back in 2012 portraying the role of Trevor Thompson in the found footage horror film Grave Encounters2. Following a series of smaller parts Playfair scored the recurring role of Knox in Netflix’s teen comedy series Some Assembly Required. Appearing in 56 episodes of the series Playfair received recognition for the portrayal, soon securing long running roles of Kyle in science fiction series Travelers and Owen in Netflix’s comedy series, Haters Back Off!

Though a growing portfolio has thrust the young actor in the limelight, most would recognize Playfair for his role in the TV movie, Descendants2. The American fantasy musical focuses on the children on iconic Disney characters, with Playfair in the role of Gil, the son of Gaston. In addition to the film, Playfair is also acknowledged for his role in the Canadian sitcom, Letterkenny, a series that grew from Letterkenny Problems, a short-format web series created for YouTube in 2013 (which also starred Playfair). The series received high praise, winning Best Comedy Series at the 5th Canadian Screen Awards in 2017.

Playfair also appeared as Clayton “Clay” Turner in Netflix’s The Order and reprised his role as Gil in Descendants 3. Most recently, he appeared as Coach T in the Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

With more than 75 specialty exhibitors, celebrity guests and cosplay guests, CAPE continues to be Cornwall’s largest attended indoor community event for people of all ages. Tickets can be bought at Fantasy Realm, 227 Pitt St. or www.cornwallpopevent.com