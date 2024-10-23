CAPE 2025 Announces Full Lineup of Celebrity Guests

CAPE 2025, Cornwall’s largest indoor community event, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on April 26-27, 2025. The highly anticipated Cornwall & Area Pop Event (CAPE) brings together fans of all ages with more than 75 specialty exhibitors, cosplayers, and a fantastic lineup of celebrity guests. Randy Sauve, who co-organizes the event with his wife and CAPE founder Carol Sauve, shared his excitement: “We wanted to bring celebrities to Cornwall that would attract people and offer a unique experience.”

Among the six announced celebrity guests is Brian Posehn, a multi-talented writer, actor, and comedian. Posehn is well known for his roles in The Big Bang Theory, The Mandalorian, and The Sarah Silverman Program. He also has a notable voice-acting career, appearing in Star Trek: Lower Decks, Bob’s Burgers, and The Simpsons. “He’s done it all, from horror to comedy,” Sauve said. “He’s an interesting guest that people will want to meet.”

Michelle Mylett, star of the Canadian comedy hit Letterkenny, will also make an appearance. Mylett is best known for her role as Katy, where she plays a central character in the small-town comedy. Her filmography includes El Camino Christmas and Bad Blood. “Adding Michelle will bring in fans from across the region,” Sauve noted.

Joining her is fellow Letterkenny star Kaniehtiio Horn, who plays Tanis on the show. Horn has gained critical acclaim for her roles in Reservation Dogs and Alice Darling. A Mohawk actress from Kahnawake, her presence at CAPE is expected to draw fans from Montreal and beyond. “She’s been a fan favorite for her diverse roles, and we’re thrilled she’ll finally make it to CAPE,” Sauve stated.

Also joining the lineup is Dylan Playfair, known for playing Reilly on Letterkenny and Gil in Descendants 2 and 3. His recent role as Coach T in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has brought him additional recognition. “Playfair will appeal to different generations of fans,” Sauve mentioned.

Fans of Degrassi: The Next Generation will be pleased to see Melissa McIntyre, who played Ashley Kerwin for seven seasons. McIntyre, who started in musical theater, has become a beloved figure for Degrassi fans. “Degrassi alumni have always been a great draw for our event,” said Sauve.

Rounding out the Degrassi reunion is Mike Lobel, best known as Jay Hogart, a fan-favorite bad boy from the show. Lobel has also appeared in Really Me and the vampire rock comedy Suck. “The Degrassi universe has a strong following, and we expect a lot of fans to come out for them,” Sauve added.

With these celebrity guests, CAPE 2025 is shaping up to be a must-attend event for pop culture enthusiasts from Cornwall and beyond. Tickets are on sale now, with more details available at Fantasy Realm in Cornwall.