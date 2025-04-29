CAPE celebrates 10 years of pop culture fun

CAPE (Cornwall & Area Pop Event) celebrated a major milestone with its 10th anniversary April 26-27, drawing thousands of fans to the Benson Centre for a weekend packed with celebrity guests, a cosplay contest, panel discussions, and more than 75 exhibitors.

Special guests this year included Brian Posehn (The Big Bang Theory), Michelle Mylett and Dylan Playfair (Letterkenny), and Melissa McIntyre and Mike Lobel (Degrassi: The Next Generation), who took part in meet-and-greets, photo ops, and panels throughout the weekend.

“Ten years — it’s a milestone,” said CAPE founder and co-organizer Carol Sauvé. “Some of the kids attending weren’t even born at our first CAPE. The fact that we’re still here and the community is still supporting us means a lot. Our presales were up this year, and the buzz is definitely there.”

Among the exhibitors was multidisciplinary artist and author Angie Dilaj, who has attended nearly every CAPE since its inception. “Just getting out and seeing other artists, other talents, and the amazing cosplays people put so much work into — that’s one of my favourite things about CAPE,” said Dilaj.

Cosplayer Collette Spencer, known as Soulette Cosplay, reflected on the event’s evolution over the past decade. “I started out just attending like anyone else,” she said. “Now, being here as a cosplay guest is an absolute honour. I love the creativity of cosplay. You can really express yourself and make a character your own.”

Sauvé confirmed that CAPE will return next year, with dates already set for April 25-26.