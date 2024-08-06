Castles rock Arts in the Park

Castles rock Arts in the Park
Tayla and Marc belting out a duet at the park. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Castles, an acoustic rock band from Cornwall, delivered an energetic performance at Arts in the Park, showcasing a variety of musical styles from the 80s to current hits. The band, known for its engaging covers and original songs, drew an enthusiastic crowd of a hundred people at the Lions Club Bandshell in Lamoureux Park.

“Arts in the Park is a chance to highlight local talent on a public platform that not every performer gets an opportunity to do,” said Castles bassist Adam Gibeau. “The way that Arts in the Park brings music to our community is a highlight. Growing up, I always wanted to play at the bandshell. Now I feel grateful to come back for another year.”

Reflecting on their set, Gibeau added, “Tayla absolutely nailed the vocals on ‘Black Sheep’ and getting to play our single ‘Sweet Catastrophe’ felt incredible.”

Upcoming Arts in the Park concerts include The Pickheads on August 7th and Parliament of Owls on August 8th. Performances begin at 7 pm and are free to attend.

