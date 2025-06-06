Celtic Music Hall of Fame inductee evening

KIM BURTON SCHRAM LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The 2025 nominees were inducted into the Celtic Music Hall of Fame at a recent evening dinner event and ceilidh. This year included three living inductees: Ross Davison; Neil Emberg; and Fridge Full of Empties. There were also three posthumous inductees to the Celtic Music Hall of Fame; John D. MacLeod; Johnny Malcolm MacCrimmon (Johnny Mac); and Duncan Angus McRae. A large crowd filled the Bonnie Glen for the 20th edition of the Celtic Music Hall of Fame event, celebrating the inductees and the fortune of living in Glengarry where Celtic music is at the heart of everyone.

The Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame, located in Williamstown, was founded in 2003 to recognize those individuals who have contributed so much to preserving and expanding Celtic music, while fostering in others an appreciation of the tunes and songs that get everyone dancing.

Ross Davison, introduced by Ron Graham, is a designated Open Professional Piper with many gold medals and top-level finishes as a solo piper. He led the Glengarry Pipe Band Grade 4 to compete at World Championships, served as president for the Ottawa Branch of the Pipers and Pipe Band Society of Ontario (PPBSO), and shared his knowledge & abilities by teaching pipes, mentoring students and being part of pipe bands. For Ross, being inducted into the Celtic Hall of Fame is about recognizing the influence of Celtic music in the community and helping to continue the music.

Neil Emberg, introduced by Ewen MacDonald, has been an ambassador for Celtic music since having to choose between it and hockey when he was young. Neil has collaborated with other musicians forming Hadrian’s Wall and his talent has influenced other contemporary Celtic bands in Glengarry. Neil has volunteered countless hours at the Maxville Manor as well as Glengarry Memorial Hospital and has performed at many community events. For Neil, music is part of everyday life in a community that embraces the living tradition of Celtic culture. In his acceptance speech, Neil said, “We are under the influence of something magical.”

Paul Villeneuve introduced the Fridge Full of Empties, a local band formed in 2004 through the friendship of talented musicians. Paul spoke of the band’s strong roots in Glengarry and the support of families that have been guiding lights through the journey of the band. Paul said he is proud to have shared unforgettable moments with past members and the amazing current group including Kelsey Duval, Andrew Munro, Nelson MacPherson, Mark Hall and George Leveres – some of the best Celtic musicians to be found. Fridge Full of Empties generously performs at fundraising events, private functions, community gatherings and, of course, the Glengarry Highland Games.

The Celtic Music Hall of Fame also inducted three members who helped to shape the tradition of music in Glengarry. John D. MacLeod was key to the formation of a permanent pipe band to serve as duty band to lead in dignitaries at the Highland Games. Through his sponsorship and leadership, the Glengarry Pipe Band was formed in 1961. The award was presented by Betty Bracken and accepted by his son Jim MacLeod, who told a great anecdote about how John D. used his connections to secure the first drums for the Glengarry Pipe Band from a surplus set belonging to the Canadian Forces. Despite roadblocks and protests from staff at the base, the drums were secured and the band outfitted with instruments. Sometimes it really is all about who you know.

Johnny Malcolm MacCrimmon, aka Johnny Mac, started his love of music through relatives who encouraged him to learn to play the violin, in particular, his aunt Jessie. Johnny Mac formed an orchestra in the 1930s that played at many events, combining mandolin, violin, piano, guitar and fiddle. The popular tunes of this band continue in popularity, and the piano that Johnny’s wife played to accompany him was donated to the Maxville Manor and is still played today. Johnny Mac’s niece Norma MacCrimmon accepted the certificate from Donaldson MacLeod saying it was a great honour to have her uncle inducted into the Celtic Music Hall of Fame.

Last to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025 was Duncan Angus McRae who was a Gaelic singer, performing songs from a previous generation in the early 20th century until his passing in 1949. Believed to have performed the first Gaelic recordings, his contributions and dedication helped to preserve Celtic music internationally. The certificate of appointment to the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame was accepted by Duncan’s great granddaughter Nancy Contant.

Glengarry is incredibly fortunate to have such a rich foundation of talented musicians who have established deep roots and a love of Celtic music in the community and beyond.