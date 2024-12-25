Centennial Choir Spreads Christmas Cheer at Fundraiser

The 3rd Annual Christmas Fundraiser, hosted by Centre 105, took place on Saturday, December 7, at Trinity Anglican Church in downtown Cornwall. The highlight of the evening was a heartwarming concert by the Centennial Choir, which delighted attendees with a mix of traditional carols and fresh takes on holiday classics.

Following the concert, guests enjoyed a reception featuring live music, hot chocolate, and the chance to take photos with Santa.

Lisa Zeran, director of the Centennial Choir, shared her thoughts on the event and the power of music: “We played a mix of old favorites and a new twist on some seasonal classics. One of my personal favorites is ‘The Work of Christmas Begins.’ For me, that’s what Christmas is about—the lyrics of the song say it all: to feed the hungry, to find the lost, to heal the broken.”

When asked about the choir’s dynamic, Zeran explained, “We are generally a choir of between 50 and 60 people, with various musical experience. Some are formally trained musicians; others are new to singing or reading music. But there’s something magical about singing together as a group.”

The event was a festive celebration of community, music, and the spirit of the season.