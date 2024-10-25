Chambers-Deslauriers Rocks Port with Soulful Blues

October 25, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 47 min on October 22, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Chambers-Deslauriers Rocks Port with Soulful Blues
Paul Deslauriers and Annika Chambers-Deslauriers captivated the crowd at the Port Theatre blending soulful blues and electrifying rock during a powerful performance. (Photo : Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Port Theatre came alive with soulful blues and electrifying rock as Annika Chambers-Deslauriers and Paul Deslauriers delivered an unforgettable performance on October 12. The duo captivated the audience with a blend of passion and precision, creating a genre-defying night of music.

The evening opened with Paul Deslauriers on guitar, weaving intricate riffs and powerful solos that showcased his signature style. While Annika Chambers-Deslauriers’ dynamic vocals, rich with gospel, blues, and soul influences, resonated deeply, pulling the audience into every song’s emotional core. Their chemistry on stage added an extra layer of authenticity, making theperformance feel intimate and immersive.

Key highlights included “You’ve Got to Believe,” a soulful duet of “Need Your Love So Bad,” and their encore performance of the classic rock anthem “Mississippi Queen.” The evening featured a special moment with local musician Rod Robillard, who joined them for a song, marking his farewell live performance.

“It was great to play Cornwall and the Port Theatre again,” said Paul Deslauriers after the concert. “The energy and excitement from the crowd was palpable! We were also honoured to have local legend, mentor, and dear friend Rod Robillard join us on stage for his farewell live performance. Seeing old friends and long-time fans is always the cherry on top!”

The crowd’s enthusiastic ovations highlighted that the night would be remembered as a truly unforgettable musical experience.

