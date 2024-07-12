Cheers to the Pitt Street Beer Garden

July 12, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 08 min on July 9, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Cheers to the Pitt Street Beer Garden
The Lee Sisters (Jenni, Kelsey, and Erin Lee) performed at the inaugural Pitt Street Beer Garden event. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Pitt Street Beer Garden officially kicked off on July 6th at 60 Pitt Street, drawing a crowd of over 100 attendees. Organized by Stacia Carlton (owner of Essential Kitchen), Kelsey Lee (owner of Love andLee), and Tony Deragon (of RBC Financial), the event featured live music by The Lee Sisters Band.

Carlton emphasized the event’s mission, saying, “We wanted to bring people downtown and show residents that downtown could be a fun place to be. We’re operating every Saturday in July, three Saturdays in August, and one Saturday in September. We have live music every Saturday from 1:00 to4:00.”

Attendees enjoyed beer from Rurban Brewing, wine from Essential Kitchen, and takeout from local restaurants. A few people brought their dogs to the pet-friendly space, and in addition to the picnic benches, people brought their own chairs. Sponsors include Fines Home Hardware, Sydney Health and Performance, and The Brick Cornwall, among others. Future performances include Crash Course on July 13, Nick Seguin on July 20, and Nate Hardy on July 27.

