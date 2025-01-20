Chef Asselin Awaits You at Club Richelieu’s Mamma Mia Benefit-Supper

The Cornwall Richelieu Club invites you to experience an exquisite culinary evening at its Mamma Mia benefit dinner, a fundraiser for the well-being of local youth. The delicious Italian-themed menu for the evening will be prepared by the highly skilled Chef Gabriel Asselin.

The gastronomic event will take place on Friday, February 7, at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude, set in an ambiance of la dolce vita. The cocktail hour will begin at 4:00 PM, followed by dinner at 5:00 PM.

The buffet will feature Tuscan culinary classics, such as tortellini in rose sauce, penne Bolognese, and fettucine Alfredo, accompanied by Caesar salad and garlic bread. For the sweet finale, a delicious crème brûlée or panna cotta will be served.

To enhance the evening, the event will be accompanied by Italian melodies performed by professional violinist Min-Hi Choi, as well as a live production of an artistic painting by the talented Pierre Giroux.

The Club Richelieu would like to express its gratitude to Clean All, its main sponsor, for their generous support. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal while making a meaningful difference in the lives of children in our community!

To purchase tickets, priced at $35 each, please contact Diane Pilon at dianepilon51@hotmail.com.