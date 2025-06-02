Clay Workshop Inspires Creativity

June 2, 2025 at 12 h 00 min
Clay Workshop Inspires Creativity
Stephanie Lalonde and Bernadette Lapierre work with clay. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Dragonfly Clay Creations hosted a hands-on pottery workshop on Saturday, May 10, at the Cline House Gallery, welcoming participants to explore the art of hand-building with clay.

Led by ceramic artist and studio owner Bernadette Lapierre, the session offered attendees the chance to shape, texture, and decorate fresh clay before Lapierre takes each piece home for drying, glazing, and firing.

“We give them fresh clay out of the bag, they roll it out, texture it with doilies or cookie cutters, and create something unique,” said Lapierre. “You take a pound of mud and make something very beautiful. It’s never dull – there’s always something to learn.”

Lapierre, who started collecting ceramic mugs while traveling across Canada, has now been working with clay for three years and running workshops across the city.

Participant Stephanie Lalonde, attending her second class, said, “It’s just a fun, creative afternoon… I can’t wait to see how my piece turns out.”

