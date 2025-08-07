Cline House Gallery to Present “Homage”

JASON SETNYK

Cline House Gallery will present “Homage,” a compelling solo exhibition by artist Fred McSherry, from August 14 to September 6, 2025. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 16 at 1 p.m.

The exhibition brings together two of McSherry’s major bodies of work-after 1914 and Suffragette-in a tribute to individuals whose acts of bravery and defiance helped shape the early 20th century. Working in painting and etching, McSherry transforms archival photographs and period newspapers into vivid, reflective portraits.

In after 1914, McSherry draws from World War I propaganda and group photographs, highlighting the personal toll of war by isolating individual faces. Suffragette, his latest collection, features more than 60 small-scale portraits of figures involved in the women’s suffrage movement, including both well-known leaders and lesser-remembered contributors.

“Homage” invites viewers to reconsider how history is remembered-and who gets remembered-by framing everyday people as central agents of change.