Cline House Hosts Stuart McCormick Exhibition

September 20, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 59 min on September 18, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Relatives of McCormick attended the opening reception at Cline House. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Cline House Gallery is hosting a retrospective exhibition of Stuart McCormick’s work, showcasing the artistic legacy of a man often referred to as “Glengarry’s greatest artist.” Running from September 12 to October 31, 2024, the exhibition offers a rare glimpse into thelandscapes of rural Canada through the eyes of this self-taught painter.

McCormick, who painted more than 3,000 works over his 50-year career, was known for capturing the rural environments, homes, andlandmarks of Glengarry County and beyond. His most notable commission came in 1959 when he painted the Long Sault Rapids for the opening of the Cornwall Hydro Dam—a piece that was later presented to Queen Elizabeth II and now hangs in Marlborough House, London.

At the exhibition’s opening reception on September 14, Allan J. MacDonald, Glengarry County Archivist, reflected on McCormick’s deep connection to the region. “When the subject of Glengarry’s greatest artist arises, one name comes to the fore, the towering figure of John Roderick Stuart McCormick.” MacDonald emphasized the artist’s modesty, noting that McCormick often downplayed his talent, once remarking, “Perhaps if I had been able to take lessons, I would have been a much better painter.”

Despite McCormick’s humility, his works are celebrated for their lifelike quality. “Many have been struck by the living quality of his paintings. One expected the doors of houses to open and the horses pulling sleighs to continue on their way through the snow,” MacDonald described.

Emily MacLeod, gallery coordinator, shared her enthusiasm for the exhibition. “Stuart McCormick’s work is a tribute to the landscapes we often take for granted, capturing the beauty in the ordinary and the transient nature of our surroundings,” she stated.

The gallery is open Thursday through Saturday, and admission is free. The exhibition will culminate with McCormick’s induction into theCornwall and Area Arts Hall of Fame this October.

