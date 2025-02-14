Club Richelieu’s Mamma Mia Dinner Fundraiser a Tasty Success

Club Richelieu of Cornwall hosted its first-ever Italian-themed benefit dinner on Friday, February 7, at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude, raising funds to support local youth initiatives. The Mamma Mia dinner treated nearly 150 guests to a gourmet buffet prepared by ChefGabriel Asselin, featuring classic Italian dishes such as tortellini in rose sauce, penne Bolognese, and fettuccine Alfredo.

Attendees were also captivated by a mesmerizing performance from professional violinist Min-Hi Choi and a live painting demonstration by renowned local artist Pierre Giroux, whose finished masterpiece will be auctioned off to benefit the club’s charitable efforts.

“This is the first edition of our Italian night, and we’re here to raise funds so that we can better serve the community, particularly the kids,” said event organizer Pierre Morin. “Club Richelieu has been in existence for 75 years, and we raise funds in the community to give back to organizations that work with underprivileged children.”

The evening’s turnout showed excellent community support for Club Richelieu’s mission. “We weren’t sure if people would have an appetite for this type of activity, but 150 guests, this is outstanding,” Morin added. “It’s great foreshadowing for our upcoming Surf and Turf benefit dinner in June.”

The next Club Richelieu fundraiser, featuring a seafood and steak menu, will take place on June 6 at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude.